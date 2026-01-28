Eighteen schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails, triggering panic

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (IANS) Eighteen schools in Chandigarh on Wednesday received bomb-threat emails, causing widespread panic among the police and local administration.

As the schools, both public and private, received the email in the morning, the police were informed. An alert was issued from the police control room within minutes.

Upon receiving the information, the bomb detection team, the operations cell, and the local police station personnel reached the spot and began searching all school premises.

According to the police, no suspicious objects have been recovered from any school premises so far. The local administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace. Schools have been instructed to immediately report any threatening emails or messages to the police so that appropriate action can be taken according to the established protocol.

Schools have been advised not to declare holidays without any confirmed basis, as such actions can cause unnecessary panic among students, parents, and the public. The schools have also been directed to remain vigilant while continuing regular classes.

The threatening emails contained inflammatory and objectionable content, including the phrase “bomb blast 1.11 p.m. The email states, “Chandigarh is Khalistan, stop the national anthem in schools…”

It also mentions the Prime Minister’s proposed visit to Dera Ballan in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Dera Ballan on February 1 to pay his respects on Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails and identify those responsible.

“Strict action will be taken against those found behind the threatening emails,” a police official told the media.

Meanwhile, normalcy gradually returned as schools remained closed for the day and parents took their children back home.

According to the police, at least five private schools and a public School, along with several government schools, received threatening emails.

