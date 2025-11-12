Educated people can pose a greater threat of extremism: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a sharp warning on Wednesday in the wake of the recent Delhi blast, describing it as a grim reminder that education alone cannot prevent radicalisation.

Calling the incident a “new dimension of extremism,” Sarma said the nation must re-examine its assumptions about what drives people towards terror and ideological violence.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma reflected on how the traditional understanding of extremism has evolved.

“Earlier, we believed that lack of education pushed people towards extremist ideologies,” he said. “But today, we see that even highly educated individuals can pose a greater threat. If someone cannot sing Vande Mataram from their heart, no amount of education can make them loyal to the nation.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as investigations continue into the Delhi explosion near the Red Fort that killed and injured several people earlier this week.

Security agencies have reportedly discovered that some individuals with professional and technical backgrounds were linked to the conspiracy, fuelling a larger debate over the role of ideology, not just socio-economic deprivation, in the spread of radicalism.

Sarma emphasised that the root cause of extremism lies not in literacy levels but in distorted beliefs and misplaced loyalties.

“We were always taught that education brings enlightenment and reduces extremism,” he said. “But the current reality is alarming—people who are doctors, engineers or well-educated professionals are sometimes becoming more dangerous because their radicalism is intellectually justified rather than blind.”

His comments follow a series of arrests made across Assam for allegedly spreading inflammatory and terror-glorifying content online in connection with the blast.

Sarma reiterated that Assam Police would continue to act firmly against any attempt to misuse social media or incite hatred.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to remain alert to both overt and subtle forms of radical influence.

“True education must strengthen love for the nation, not weaken it,” he asserted. “Extremism is not about ignorance anymore—it’s about the failure of conviction. We must address that before it’s too late.”

