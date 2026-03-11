ED raids residence of police officer in Durgapur in coal smuggling probe

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out a fresh raid at the residence of police officer Manoranjan Mondal in Durgapur of West Burdwan district, West Bengal, in connection with the ongoing coal smuggling investigation.

This is the second time the ED has searched Mondal’s residence.

Earlier, the central agency had raided his house on February 3 and questioned him for several hours.

On Wednesday morning, central forces surrounded Mondal’s house located in the City Centre area of Durgapur, following which ED officials began a search operation.

Upon arriving at the residence, the officials pasted a notice at the gate directing Manoranjan Mondal to appear at the ED office on March 13 between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

This is the third summons issued to Mondal in the case. He had failed to appear before the agency despite being summoned twice earlier.

During the raid, ED officials reportedly questioned members of his family. However, it remains unclear whether Mondal himself was present at the house during the operation.

ED sources said the agency is probing Mondal’s alleged role in the coal smuggling network. Investigators suspect that he may have been linked to the collection of “protection money” related to illegal coal operations. He is also alleged to have received money from individuals associated with the coal trade.

In February, ED officials had also raided his residence. At that time, Mondal had just been appointed as the Officer-in-Charge of Budbud police station and was expected to formally assume charge within a few days. However, before he could take charge, he was removed from the post and transferred to the Special Branch.

The officer also has a controversial past. In 2024, he was suspended on corruption charges. During that period, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made strong remarks on the coal smuggling issue.

At a meeting at the state secretariat, she had said that although allegations were being levelled against the Trinamool Congress, a section of the security forces and police personnel were actually aiding and abetting the smuggling in exchange for money. She had asserted that such irregularities would not be tolerated.

Following the Chief Minister’s remarks, Manoranjan Mondal, who was then serving as the Officer-in-Charge of Barabani police station, was suspended and a judicial inquiry was initiated against him.

At present, he is once again under the ED’s scanner. Investigators indicated that if he fails to appear before the agency this time as well, strict legal action may be initiated against him.

--IANS

sch/skp