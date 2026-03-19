ECI seeks report from Bengal govt over bonus to civic volunteers

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) The Election Commission on Thursday sought a report from the West Bengal government after it announced the grant of an ad hoc bonus to civic volunteers under both the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, as well as village police volunteers under the West Bengal Police, for the financial year 2025-26.

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The announcement was made through a notification issued from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

According to administrative sources, the announcement -- made ahead of the elections -- is significant as civic volunteers play a crucial role in maintaining law and order across the state and shoulder additional responsibilities during the poll period. Against this backdrop, the provision of these financial benefits is being viewed as recognition of their service.

At the same time, the announcement has triggered political reactions. A section of the opposition alleged that such measures are aimed at appeasing civic volunteers ahead of the elections. However, the administration has clarified that the move is part of a routine process and was taken in accordance with recommendations from the Finance Department.

The opposition has also claimed that the announcement was made after the Assembly poll notification, and therefore amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Following the development, the Election Commission sought a detailed report from the state government.

The state government notification stated that civic volunteers serving under the state police and Kolkata Police, as well as village police volunteers serving under the West Bengal Police, will receive this bonus during the current financial year.

The ad hoc bonus has been increased by a flat sum of Rs 600. On February 27, the state government had announced an increase in the ad hoc bonus for its employees; this benefit has now been extended to civic volunteers and village police volunteers.

With the announcement, civic volunteers and village police volunteers will receive Rs 7,400 each, up from Rs 6,800 earlier.

It may be noted that on February 27, the state Finance Department issued a notification stating that government employees not covered under the ‘Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme’, and whose revised monthly salary as of March 31, 2026, does not exceed Rs 46,000, will receive a bonus of Rs 7,400 per person.

Subject to specific conditions, contractual employees and those who have completed six months of service are also eligible to receive this bonus. The payment will be made in accordance with the West Bengal Services (Revision of Pay and Allowances) Rules, 2019. It excludes allowances such as House Rent Allowance, Medical Allowance, and subsidies.

It may also be noted that hours before the formal issuance of the Assembly poll notification for West Bengal on March 15, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a hike in monthly honorariums for purohits and muezzins.

In a social media post, Banerjee announced an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly honorarium. With this revision, they will now receive Rs 2,000 per month.

--IANS

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