ECI issues instructions to Bihar CEO on SC’s fresh Aadhaar mandate

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) A day after the Supreme Court revised its directions related to the use of Aadhaar as proof in the process for Bihar electoral roll revision, the ECI on Tuesday issued instructions to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the new arrangement.

The ECI told the CEO, “The Aadhaar Card shall be treated as the 12th document, in addition to the 11 documents listed in Annexure C and Annexure D of the SIR order dated June 24.”

“The Aadhaar Card is to be accepted and utilised as a proof of identity and not as a proof of citizenship, in terms of Section 9 of the Aadhaar (Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2026,” said the ECI.

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept the Aadhar card as the 12th document in the stipulated list for conducting the voter verification drive in Bihar, and also called for its inclusion as a document for identity proof.

While issuing instructions to the CEO on Tuesday, the ECI said, “Under Section 23(4) of the Representation of People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar Card is already one of the documents enumerated for the purpose of establishing the identity of a person.”

The Commission directed the CEI to bring the new instructions to the knowledge of all DEOs/EROs/AEROs and all other concerned authorities for their strict implementation.

“Any instance of non-compliance or refusal to accept Aadhaar in accordance with this directive shall be treated with utmost seriousness,” the ECI warned.

On Monday, while hearing a petition of the Association for Democratic versus ECI, the apex court said, “We direct the Election Commission of India and its authorities to accept Aadhar Card as a proof of identity for inclusion or exclusion in the revised voter list of the State of Bihar.”

Aadhaar Card, for this purpose, shall be treated as the 12th document by the Authorities. It is, however, made clear that the authorities shall be entitled to verify the authenticity of the Aadhaar Card, like any of the other enumerated documents, by seeking further proof/documents.

“The Election Commission shall issue instructions in this regard by Tuesday,” said the apex court.

