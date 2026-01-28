ECI gives appointment to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool delegation on February 2

Kolkata, Jan 28 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has given an appointment on February 2 to a Trinamool Congress delegation, set to be headed by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and comprising party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders.

Sources in the state Secretariat said on Wednesday that the party's delegation has been asked to come to the Election Commission's office in Delhi on February 2, at around 4 p.m.

According to sources, the Commission has informed party leader Banerjee of the date and timing in a letter. Banerjee will be going to Delhi on the same day, accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee and several of her party MPs. In addition, some family members of those who died due to the 'SIR fear' may also be part of the Trinamool delegation.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to travel to Delhi on Wednesday itself to protest at the national level against issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state. She held a public meeting in Singur in the Hooghly district and was scheduled to leave for Delhi from there. However, in view of the tragic plane crash in the morning, which killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, she decided to postpone her visit.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that a 15-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress will be allowed to visit the Election Commission office. They will hold a meeting with commission officials regarding the SIR process. According to Trinamool sources, some of the people who are still alive but listed as 'deceased' in the commission's draft electoral rolls will be included in the delegation.

Banerjee wrote several letters to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, highlighting various issues related to the SIR process. However, according to sources, no reply has been received to any of these letters. Following this, she threatened to go to Delhi and stage a bigger movement against the ECI. Additionally, Abhishek Banerjee has raised the issue of individuals listed as 'deceased' in the commission's records at public rallies across the state, highlighting the flaws in the entire process.

