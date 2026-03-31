Dularchand Yadav murder: Patna HC grants anticipatory bail to Anant Singh’s nephews

Patna, March 31 (IANS) The Patna High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Dharmveer Singh and Karmveer Singh, nephews of Anant Singh, in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav.

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The bail was granted by Justice Prabhat Kumar Singh after hearing arguments from both the petitioners and the state.

Advocate Naresh Dixit represented the accused and presented their case before the court. Additional Public Prosecutor Satyendra Singh argued on behalf of the state government.

After considering submissions from both sides, the court allowed anticipatory bail to the accused, who had been absconding since the incident.

The case relates to the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of a candidate from the Jan Suraaj Party, during the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

The incident occurred on October 30, 2025, in Basawanchak village under Barh sub-division in Patna district.

A violent clash broke out between supporters of JD(U) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, and those of Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

During the altercation, Dularchand Yadav lost his life.

Dharmveer Singh and Karmveer Singh have been accused of forcibly dragging Dularchand Yadav out of his vehicle during the incident.

The victim’s family has alleged that he was deliberately run over and shot by the accused and their associates.

According to the post-mortem report, the death was not caused by a gunshot wound. The cause of death was attributed to cardio-respiratory failure. Injuries were consistent with a collision involving a heavy vehicle.

In the same case, Anant Singh was arrested and lodged in Beur Central Jail in Patna.

The MP-MLA court had earlier rejected his bail plea. The Patna High Court granted him bail on March 19, 2026, and he was released from jail on March 23, 2026.

With anticipatory bail granted to the two accused, further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are expected to continue.

--IANS

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