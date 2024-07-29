Patna High Court
J·Jul 29, 2024, 02:13 pm
SC refuses to stay Patna HC order scraping Bihar government's quota hike to 65 pc in jobs, education
J·Jun 20, 2024, 08:21 am
Reservations in Bihar: Patna HC scraps 65% quota for backward classes, EBCs, SCs/STs
J·Sep 13, 2023, 06:32 am
Patna HC imposes Rs 20K fine on Bihar education department’s additional chief Secy
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
After SC intervention, Patna HC recalls suspension of POCSO judge
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Patna HC Asks Bihar Police To File Affidavit On Use Of Fake SIM Cards In State
