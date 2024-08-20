Doctors of RG Kar Medical College protest against trainee doctor's rape-murder through graffiti on streets in Kolkata

Kolkata: Doctors and medical students of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital protested over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor by creating graffiti on the streets in Kolkata on Tuesday. Several messages were written on the streets as the protests entered Day 12.

Medical students said that their demands had not been met so they would continue with their protest.

Protesting students said, "We will listen to the Supreme Court order and review it. We will call for a meeting after that and the decision will be informed. We are happy that the SC has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. We have distanced ourselves from political parties and so we have cancelled our scheduled march today as it overlapped with the timing and place with a political organisation. Our demands have not been met till now."

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, doctors held protests over the rape and murder incident on Tuesday. The doctors have started open-road OPD services.

PGIMER Resident Doctors' Association Secretary, Dr Parneet Reddy said, "Today's the 9th day of our protest. We are doing OPD on the road. We are also delivering our duty towards the public. We have only two demands, justice for the victim and the Central Protection Act. We are protesting for these 2 demands. What is stopping the government from implementing the CPA?"

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its investigation on Tuesday into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The CBI has received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused, CBI sources said earlier.

On August 18, the CBI team examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

On Monday, the West Bengal government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an inquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R. G. Kar Hospital during the period from January 2021 until date.

Demanding justice, prominent artists of the Bengal music industry protested on Monday against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Monday evening, several artists, including actor Saheb Chatterjee, radio personality Mir Afsar Ali and others, came to the streets to express their outrage over the matter.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes. Civil societies and doctors across the States protested against the incident, demanded severe punishment for the accused, and sought safety and security for themselves.

—ANI