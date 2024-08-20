Maharashtra: Local trains stopped at Badlapur station to protest against alleged sexual assault of two minor girls

Agitators blocked tracks, halting local train services. Police have arrested a suspect, and protests continue demanding justice for the victims.

Thane: Protests erupted at Badlapur railway station in Thane district on Tuesday where local trains were stopped and agitators blocked the tracks after an alleged sexual assault with two minor girls in a school in Badlapur last week.

CPRO Central Railway said, "Local trains stopped at Badlapur railway station where protesters agitated against the alleged sexual assault incident with two minor girls at a school in Badlapur."

Residents in Badlapur protested against the sexual abuse of two minor girls which occurred last week. Police have arrested a person in the case. The parents came to know about the incident on August 18 and filed an FIR.

Local train movement has been affected as protests are underway at Badlapur Station.

Priyanka Chaturvedi RS MP from UBT Sena condemned the incident, "Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra in the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the President to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, so that no other child or woman faces this travesty. Shame on the state government to continue to ignore the safety of women."

—ANI