Doctor's rape-murder: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety

New Delhi: Lambasting West Bengal Chief for "attempting to protect the culprits" of the rape-murder of trainee doctor, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday urged Mamata Banerjee to focus on women's safety.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Annapurna Devi said, "The incident that happened in Bengal is very tragic. Regarding this incident, the Chief Minister of Bengal, who is herself a woman, should have immediately taken cognisance and taken action against the culprits. But instead, it seems that she is somehow trying to cover it up and attempting to protect the guilty."

On Mamata's letter to the Prime Minister, Devi said, "Recently, she wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. Today, when the women's helpline, which is run entirely by the Government of India, is not implemented in Bengal. If the women's helpline were implemented, then if any woman faced any trouble, she could call, and that call would be transferred to emergency number 112, after which necessary action would be taken in an integrated manner. Perhaps this could have helped a lot of people."

Devi also questioned the law and order of the state and criticised the Mamata government for the lack of fast-track courts.

"Along with that, let's talk about the fast-track courts. Today, if we look at Bengal, there are many cases related to women that are pending. We suggested establishing fast-track courts, but they refused. Later, they talked about opening 11, but today, there are only six fast-track courts. With just six courts, you cannot deliver justice to people in such a large state. The work that should have been done, especially since law enforcement is a state matter, is not being carried out by this government. Such incidents continue to happen," she said.

She further stated that the Mamata government was not serious about the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 which led to nationwide outrage.

Devi also accused Mamata of not taking necessary actions and instead tried to "destroy evidence" and protect the culprits connected to this incident.

"Recently, there was an incident with a doctor, and even before that, there have been several similar incidents, but it seems the state government is not serious about crimes against women. Because of this, we keep seeing their statements, sometimes threatening, sometimes something else. This does not seem appropriate at all, especially since the Chief Minister is a woman herself and also the Home Minister and Health Minister, yet she is out on the streets. This does not befit her position. You did not take the necessary actions; instead, you tried to destroy evidence and protect the culprits," she added.

—ANI