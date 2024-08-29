Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI reaches Police Morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The investigation has led to the suspension of former principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and a series of polygraph tests conducted on key individuals.

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday reached the Police Morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further investigation of the rape and murder of the Trainee doctor at the college.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The test was conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). CBI officials had also conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the incident.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday also suspended the membership of Kolkata's former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, amid a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month. In an order, the Indian Medical Association said the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr RV Asokan suo-motu considered the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches on August 25 at multiple locations connected to Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata. On August 24, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr Sandip Ghosh based on directives from the Calcutta High Court. The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the High Court ordered the CBI to probe the alleged corruption at the medical college.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17. Earlier in the month, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the incident.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) formed a disciplinary committee at the headquarters that took cognisance of the grievances of the victim's parents and different doctor's associations which led to his suspension, said IMA President Dr RV Ashokan on Thursday. He further noted that the Bengal branch of IMA and other associations of doctors had written that Dr Ghosh had brought disrepute to the whole profession which led to the suspension of his membership.

IMA National President Dr RV Asokan said, "Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters has suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the vice president of Calcutta IMA branch. A disciplinary committee was formed in the IMA Headquarters which took into cognisance the grievances as expressed by the parents of the victim where they were not able to meet the Head of the institution and were also appalled by the information given to them that their daughter had committed suicide."

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

—ANI