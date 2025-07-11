Dharmasthala murders: K'taka man appears as complainant, records statement in court

Mangaluru, July 11 (IANS) In a major development, the unidentified complainant, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village appeared before a court in Karnataka's Mangaluru district on Friday and recorded his statement.

The man gave his statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate Sandesh K.

He was accompanied by a group of lawyers and police personnel and entered the court with his face and upper body fully covered.

The development is likely to spark a major controversy.

Further details in this regard are yet to emerge.

Dharmasthala is one of Karnataka's most prominent Hindu pilgrimage centres.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that an investigation into the alleged Dharmasthala murders will be taken up once the complainant comes forward and records his statement with the police.

Parameshwara said that the police are currently examining the allegations, which include claims of disposing of the bodies of women who were allegedly raped and murdered.

"One person has lodged a complaint on behalf of an unidentified man. However, the individual making the allegations has not filed the complaint himself. That person must come forward and give a statement," the Minister added.

"Otherwise, there will be a procedural lapse on the part of the police, and the case won't hold. There should be no technical failure. The police are currently looking into the matter. We will have to wait and see how things unfold. The individual making these allegations must file a formal complaint and record his statement. Everything must take place within the legal framework. Only after that can we respond," Parameshwara said.

Earlier, in a complaint submitted to the Mangaluru Superintendent of Police, Arun K, through advocates Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande, the unidentified person claimed that he was threatened with death and forced to bury the bodies of several raped and murdered women, as well as other victims and pieces of evidence, in Dharmasthala village and surrounding areas.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence.

The complainant also sought protection for himself and his family.

He is currently absconding with his family in a neighbouring state.

According to his statement, he fled Dharmasthala 11 years ago.

He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts.

The revelations have sparked a major controversy in the state.

--IANS

mka/khz