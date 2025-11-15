Delhi car explosion: MBBS student of Al-Falah University arrested from Bengal’s Dalkhola

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) Following a joint operation along with the cops of West Bengal Police, the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an M.B.B.S. student of Al-Falah University in Faridabad from Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district in West Bengal in connection with the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi earlier this week, insiders from the state police confirmed on Saturday morning.

The arrested medical student has been identified as Nisar Alam. He and his family members have been settled in Punjab’s Ludhiana for quite some time. However, their ancestral house is still in Dalkhola.

It is learnt that he recently came to Dalkhola earlier this week, along with his mother and sister, to attend a family function. The NIA sleuth tracked Alam’s mobile tower location at Dalkhola, and following this, the sleuths of the central Intelligence agency reached Dalkhola on Friday and finally arrested him on the same day.

After the arrest, Alam was first taken to the local Islampur Police Station. After interrogating him at the police station for a couple of hours, the accused was later shifted to Siliguri in the Darjeeling district. As far as information available till Saturday morning, the NIA sleuths might bring him to Delhi in transit remand later in the day.

The local people of Konal village in Dalkhola, where the ancestral house of the accused is located, told media persons that although the Alam family had shifted to Ludhiana quite some time back, they were in touch with their relatives residing at the ancestral house.

“Alam and his other family members used to come to Konal from time to time to meet their relatives. We have found him to be an extremely well-mannered and soft-spoken youth. We could never guess about his association with insurgency activities," a resident of Konal told media persons on Saturday morning.

Al-Falah University, a private institution located about 27 km from the Haryana-Delhi border, on Raga Road, District Faridabad, Dhauj, has come under national spotlight over the past few days owing to shocking developments that include a massive recovery of explosives and the blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi that left 12 people dead, dozens injured, and shook the nation.

In the past few days, police teams have made multiple visits to the Al-Falah University campus in Dhauj, Faridabad, questioning as many as 52 doctors as part of their investigation. Authorities are trying to gather details about Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, Dr. Shaheen Shahid, and Dr. Umar Mohammed — the trio suspected of operating a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module.

