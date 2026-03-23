Deadline passes, supplementary list on judicial scrutiny of voters yet to be published in Bengal

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) The deadline for publication of the first supplementary list for judicial adjudication of voters classified under the “logical discrepancy” category passed on Monday midnight, with the list yet to be made public.

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Earlier in the evening, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, had informed mediapersons that the list might be available on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) central server between 9 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

However, the list was not available on the ECI’s website till midnight. Sources in the CEO’s office indicated that the first supplementary list may now be published on Tuesday.

“In the dashboard we have, we can see that the judicial adjudication process has been completed for 29 lakh cases. However, I cannot say how many names will finally be cleared after the e-signatures of the judicial officers are completed. I also cannot say at this stage how many names have been identified as excludable,” the CEO said.

To recall, the final electoral roll in West Bengal -- excluding around 60 lakh names referred for judicial adjudication -- was published on February 28. As per the Supreme Court’s order, supplementary lists are to be published periodically based on the progress of the adjudication process, with the first scheduled for release by midnight on Monday.

Those whose names are found excludable during the adjudication process will have the option to approach the 19 Appellate Tribunals constituted for the purpose.

The two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Polling will be held in 152 constituencies in the first phase and in the remaining 142 constituencies in the second phase.

The results will be announced on May 4.

--IANS

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