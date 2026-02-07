Logical Discrepancy

The Hawk·Feb 07, 2026, 05:02 AM

Bengal SIR: Hearing deadline expiring today, around 15 constituencies might be allowed extension

The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 06:25 PM

Bengal SIR process: Doubts over timely release of two voter anomaly lists

The Hawk·Jan 06, 2026, 07:40 AM

SIR in Bengal: ECI to summon voters with logical discrepancies from this week

The Hawk·Jan 03, 2026, 05:47 AM

ECI gives breakup of 91.46 lakh 'logical discrepancy' cases during SIR in Bengal

The Hawk·Jan 03, 2026, 05:27 AM

The Hawk·Dec 27, 2025, 01:17 PM

SIR in Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee challenges ECI to publish separate list of 'logical discrepancy' cases