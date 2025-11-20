'Copying policies won't work', says HM Amit Shah; slams Cong in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated the new Bhavnagar district BJP office 'Bhav Kamalam' and addressed a large gathering of party workers, underscoring the BJP's ideological roots, organisational strength and the public mandate that has kept the party ahead in national and state politics.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Shah said that unlike the Congress, which "copy-pastes foreign policies into India", the BJP builds policies grounded in India's realities -- a shift that he credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model.

The Union Home Minister highlighted India's rapid economic rise from the world's 11th largest economy to the fourth within a decade and expressed confidence that India will become the world's third largest economy before 2027.

Calling BJP "not just a political party but a nationalist ideological movement", Union Minister Shah said the party's continued electoral victories are rooted in its cadre-based culture, not leader-centric politics.

He reminded party workers that since 1990, the BJP in Gujarat has not faced defeat, a record he attributed to PM Modi's leadership, organisational discipline, and the government's welfare initiatives.

Targeting the Congress, Union Minister Shah remarked that its party workers have "suddenly begun touring the state", advising them to meet people and "realise their mistakes otherwise they will face a defeat like in Bihar's Assembly elections".

Emphasising that party offices are the backbone of BJP's organisational machinery, Union Minister Shah congratulated local BJP leaders for building a facility equipped with modern amenities, including meeting halls, a literature section, and digital communication rooms.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma also addressed the gathering, recalling the long-standing trust the people of Gujarat have placed in the BJP -- Congress last received a full mandate in 1985.

Vishwakarma reiterated that a BJP office is "a temple for party workers", where organisational training, public service planning, and campaign strategies take shape.

The ceremony was attended by senior BJP leaders including Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Nimuben Bambhaniya, state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and hundreds of party workers.

--IANS

janvi/khz