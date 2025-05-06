Congress to hold 'Save Constitution' rally in Ranchi today

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Congress Party is set to organise a "Save Constitution" rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Tuesday. The rally will be held at the historic Old Assembly Ground and aims to raise public awareness about the importance of safeguarding the Constitution of India.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be the chief guest at the rally. He will be accompanied by several senior party leaders, including Congress General Secretary (Organization) K. C. Venugopal and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh shared details of the preparations in a press conference.

He said the rally would mark a turning point in the party's public outreach efforts in the state. "This event will not only reflect the strength of the Congress organisation in Jharkhand but also send a strong message about our commitment to protecting constitutional values," Kamlesh stated.

Following the rally, the Congress will also hold a state-level organisational meeting where important decisions aimed at strengthening the party structure in Jharkhand will be discussed.

Furthermore, Kamlesh announced that after Ranchi, similar "Save Constitution" rallies will be conducted in various districts across the state. The dates for these events will be finalised and announced in the coming days.

The Congress has stated that the event will serve as a powerful platform to educate citizens about constitutional values and democratic principles.

The party emphasised that the Constitution, a cornerstone of India’s democracy, is under threat and that it is the duty of every citizen to protect it.

--IANS

rs/