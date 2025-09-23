Congress to hold CWC meeting in Patna tomorrow for Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) The stage is set for the historic meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna on Wednesday, where the party's top leadership will converge to chart its course ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and political challenges.

On the eve of the meeting, Congress National General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal issued a statement on the social media platform X, calling the occasion 'historic' and highlighting Bihar's pivotal role in the party's legacy.

"Tomorrow, the Extended Congress Working Committee will meet in Patna under the esteemed leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. As we gear up for this historic occasion, Bihar and its rich history and legacy will be at the centre stage," Venugopal said.

He recalled Bihar's enduring connection with the Congress movement -- from Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha to the emergence of national stalwarts like Rajendra Prasad and Babu Jagjivan Ram -- describing the state as deeply pivotal in the Congress' legacy.

"Today, as Bihar again faces crossroads between the politics of hope, social justice and development on one side, and hatred, violence, unemployment and destruction of the Constitution on the other -- our CWC meeting is being held here to send a message to the people of Bihar about our commitment to the state's welfare," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging widespread electoral malpractice and referring to what he called the "botched up SIR" (Special Intensive Revision) process in Bihar, which he claimed was part of the BJP's "vote chori" tactics.

Venugopal praised the recent Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav, and other INDIA bloc allies, for exposing the BJP's nefarious ways and mobilising public resistance to election rigging.

The Patna CWC meeting is expected to witness the participation of more than 170 top leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Senior Congress leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, and others are also expected to participate in this meeting.

The meeting is expected to pass key resolutions on inflation, unemployment, women's safety, and electoral reforms, while also finalising the Congress' strategy for seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

