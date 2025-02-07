Congress Moves Adjournment Motion Over 'Inhumane Treatment' of Indians in US

New Delhi: Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, on Friday moved an adjournment motion and demanded an immediate statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "inhumane treatment" of Indians nationals in the US.

"I rise to move an adjournment motion in the House to address a deeply concerning issue regarding the treatment of Indian nationals, particularly those deported from the United States, and to question the position of our Government on the same," the notice read.

The Congress MP further said that these deportations, some of which involved US military flights carrying handcuffed and shackled deportees, have raised serious human rights concerns.

"Notably, countries like Colombia and Mexico have refused to allow US military flights carrying deportees to land, citing the inhumane treatment of the migrants. Colombia, in particular, went so far as to send its own aircraft to ensure that deportees were treated humanely," Tagore said.

"I urge the Prime Minister to come to the House and provide a clear statement on this issue. It is imperative that the Prime Minister directly address the government's position on the inhumane treatment of Indian nationals being deported from the United States, specifically regarding their shackling and the failure to ensure their humane treatment," he added.

He also demanded a clear condemnation of the ill-treatment of Indian nationals, especially in light of how other nations have acted to protect the dignity of deportees.

"An explanation of the government's diplomatic approach to ensuring that all Indian nationals abroad, especially those in the custody of foreign governments, are treated with respect and dignity," Manickam Tagore said in his notice.

He emphasised that the treatment of Indian nationals abroad is a matter of national concern, and that it is the duty of the government to ensure that they are protected from such inhumane practices.

"The Prime Minister must reassure the nation that India's foreign policy does not compromise on human rights in the pursuit of diplomatic or security objectives," Tagore said.

The US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who "illegally immigrated" to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. A total of 104 Indian nationals were on board the plane that landed in Amritsar.

On Thursday, Opposition parties slammed the government inside and outside the Parliament, saying that the deported Indians had been brought in an "inhuman manner" in a US military plane and alleged that they were "ill-treated and hand-cuffed." (ANI)