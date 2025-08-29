Congress leader Ajay Rai’s foul remarks against Sangh draw sharp condemnation

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Congress leader Ajay Rai on Friday came under fire from the BJP over his objectionable and abominable remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Other parties, including Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Sanjay Nishad-led Nishad Party, also said that his statement was uncalled for and in poor taste.

Ajay Rai, the UP Congress chief, in conversation with IANS, targeted the RSS by questioning the celibacy of Sangh members and also used foul language against it. His controversial remark followed an appeal by the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who advocated a three-child policy for every Indian family, to maintain healthy and progressive population growth.

Many BJP leaders lashed out at Ajay Rai for casting aspersions on the Sangh chief and called out the grand old party’s ‘tendency’ of foul-mouthing its political opponents/rivals.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said this was an outcome of all-out competition within the Congress party to speak ill of others.

“When Rahul Gandhi is himself leading this race, how can one expect others to stay restrained. They are competing to hurl abuses and expletives at leaders of rival parties. This has become the norm in the Congress party. Whoever uses the most offensive and foul language has the brightest chance to either get a good post or retain standing within the party for the long term,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said he doesn’t know in what context the statement was made, but sounded disapproving of it. He, however, reiterated that the INDIA bloc will continue its campaign against alleged voter fraud and electoral malpractices, which are meant to benefit the ruling party.

Sanjay Nishad said, “This is a highly condemnable and derogatory statement. Such remarks could be best seen as a publicity stunt aimed at gaining public attention, as the party has lost its touch and mass appeal.”

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari pointed to the ‘urban naxal’ mindset of the Congress party as the reason behind the abuse and vilification episode during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and claimed that there was an attempt to create unrest and violence by instigating the youth.

“They are frustrated as well as flustered due to repeated losses in elections. Such statements show their desperation to create chaos and disturbance,” he said.

--IANS

mr/uk