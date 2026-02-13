Congress, BJP set to unveil first candidate lists as ECI team's Kerala visit next week signals poll countdown

Thiruvananthapuram Feb 13 (IANS) With the Election Commission’s team scheduled to visit Kerala next week, political activity has intensified across parties, signaling that the formal announcement of Assembly elections could follow soon after the delegation returns to New Delhi.

Both the Congress and the BJP have indicated that their first list of candidates will be released by the end of this month.

Within the Congress, organisational and electoral calculations are moving in tandem.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph is set to contest from his pocket borough of Peravoor in Kannur district.

His candidature would necessitate stepping down from the state president's post, prompting the appointment of an interim chief.

Given Kerala's finely balanced social and communal equations, party sources suggest that the interim president is likely to be a Christian leader.

Among the names doing the rounds are veteran leader K. C. Joseph and Lok Sabha member Benny Behanan.

However, with Behanan recently appointed chairman of the Congress manifesto committee, indications are that K.C. Joseph could emerge as the consensus choice.

Former interim president M.M.Hassan as he is from another minority community is also in the reckoning, but since he is also doing his best to become a candidate, he may not be considered.

The Congress is expected to prioritise sitting MLAs in its opening list, aiming to project stability and avoid prolonged factional negotiations in the first phase.

The timing of the list is seen as crucial to gaining early momentum before the model code of conduct comes into force.

On the other side, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the party's first list of candidates can also be expected later this month.

The BJP is understood to be fine-tuning its strategy to consolidate recent local body gains and expand its footprint in select constituencies.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M)led Left Democratic Front remains engaged in high-level consultations.

As of now, there is no official word on when its candidate list will be announced, though internal discussions are believed to be at an advanced stage.

