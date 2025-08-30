Calling Rahul, Tejashwi 'Jannayak' insult to Karpoori Thakur: JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for calling Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav “Jannayak” during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, saying the comparison insults the legacy of Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur.

The controversy erupted after Akhilesh Yadav joined the Congress-led ‘Voter Rights Yatra’ in Saran district, a campaign under the INDIA Bloc banner.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal had earlier called Akhilesh a “steadfast ally” in the Opposition’s fight to “save democracy” from the BJP.

Neeraj Kumar questioned the socialist credentials of Akhilesh and his endorsement of LoP Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav as “Jannayaks.”

“Akhilesh Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and claims to follow the socialist path. He must clarify whether he truly believes Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav embody the spirit of ‘Jannayak’,” Neeraj told IANS.

He further stated, “Referring to them as Jannayak is a direct insult to the legacy of Karpoori Thakur, who belonged to a very backward community and rose through the ranks to become an icon of social justice. The INDIA Bloc should be ashamed of such a mischaracterisation.”

Neeraj Kumar demanded a public apology from Akhilesh or at least a clarification on whether he places LoP Rahul Gandhi at the same pedestal as Karpoori Thakur.

The JD(U) spokesperson also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Japan, calling it a significant step towards India’s economic growth.

“The trade agreements and investments secured during PM Modi’s visit will open up new employment opportunities and strengthen India-Japan ties,” he said.

On the ongoing political row involving Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, Neeraj Kumar condemned her alleged statement that Home Minister Amit Shah’s “head should be cut off and placed on the table.”

“Such violent and provocative language has no place in a democracy. This undermines our constitutional values. People in India believe in the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, not in hate or violence. First, they abused the Prime Minister and his mother, and now this—it’s an insult to a constitutional post,” he said.

Kumar further responded to the Election Commission of India's recent issuance of nearly 3 lakh notices to voters in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

“This is the Commission’s jurisdiction, but the Opposition must clarify whether they want names of deceased persons or those registered multiple times to remain in the list. Those issued notices must now prove their eligibility as per ECI guidelines,” he told IANS.

