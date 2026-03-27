Calcutta HC reserves verdict on PIL challenging IAS-IPS transfers in poll-bound Bengal

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation challenging the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision on large-scale transfers, replacements, and deputations of bureaucrats and police officers in poll-bound West Bengal.

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The hearing in the matter concluded before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen. At the end of the hearing, the bench directed the Election Commission of India to submit all documents related to the transfers, replacements, and deputations of bureaucrats and police officers to the court on March 30.

The verdict will be pronounced thereafter.

During the hearing, the ECI’s counsel argued that such transfers, replacements, and deputations were not unique to West Bengal, and that similar measures had been undertaken in other poll-bound states as well.

The Commission’s counsel also countered the allegations of the petitioner and the West Bengal government that the scale of transfers in the state was disproportionately higher compared to other poll-bound states.

“In Bihar, 48 officials were transferred before the last Assembly elections there. Although a case was filed against these transfers in the Supreme Court, the apex court did not interfere. A total of 61 officials were transferred in Maharashtra, 83 in Uttar Pradesh, and 49 in Madhya Pradesh before Assembly elections in those states. In West Bengal, only 23 bureaucrats and police officers were transferred,” the ECI’s counsel argued.

After hearing both sides, the division bench decided to reserve its verdict until the ECI submits all relevant documents related to the transfers, replacements, and deputations of officers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday again criticised the Commission over the transfer of a large number of bureaucrats and police officials in the state, stating that such large-scale reshuffles were creating hurdles in smooth administrative functioning.

--IANS

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