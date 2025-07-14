BSF apprehends smuggler along Indo-Bangla border; seizes silver ornaments worth Rs 16.49 lakh

Kolkata, July 14 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a smuggler and seized 16.71 kg silver ornaments along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal. The ornaments were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

“Troops of the 143 Bn BSF, posted at the Bithari Border Outpost had received credible intelligence input of an attempt to smuggle silver through their area of responsibility. Based on this input, all patrol units and checkpoints deployed at the concerned BOP were put on high alert. Around 10.55 am on Sunday, the on-duty jawans spotted a suspicious motorcyclist approaching from the direction of the Daharkanda village. He was headed towards the Hakimpur village,” said N.K. Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

“The man was stopped and the suspicious jawans called a motor mechanic to the spot. During a thorough inspection of the motorcycle, 14 packets of silver ornaments were recovered hidden inside the tubes of the front and rear tyres. The jawans acted swiftly and detained the smuggler on the spot and then took him to the Hakimpur BOP for further interrogation,” he added.

The silver was weighed and valued at the BOP. The ornaments weighed 16.71 kg and their value was estimated to be Rs 16.49 lakh.

“During questioning, the apprehended smuggler revealed that he had received 14 packets of silver ornaments on the morning of July 13 (Sunday) from a person (an Indian) on the outskirts of the Bithari market. He was supposed to deliver them to another person residing in Ghoshpara, Hakimpur. He was promised Rs 5,000 for this job,” the DIG said.

The smuggler, motorcycle and silver ornaments have been handed over to the concerned department for further legal action.

According to an official, smuggling of silver ornaments is a major racket along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

There is high demand for silver ornaments in Bangladesh but there aren’t sufficient craftsmen in that country to make high-quality jewellery. Hence, silver is sent across the border to India where it is converted to ornaments and sent back.

DIG Pandey said that the BSF is taking strong measures to prevent smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh Border and the force is fully alert to thwart any attempt of smuggling, human trafficking and illegal infiltration.

--IANS

jayanta/pgh