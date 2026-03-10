BLO in Bengal's Kakdwip gets threat calls after voter names deleted, police complaint filed

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal's Kakdwip, on Tuesday, approached the state administration after he received threats from a voter of his area after his name was deleted following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Read More

BLO Manindranath Das has been allegedly receiving threatening calls ever since the publication of the final voter list during the first phase of SIR on February 28.

A similar threat call was received by the BLO on Monday night.

Later, the door of his house's room located on second floor was broken by a brick thrown at his house.

BLO Manindranath Das approached the state administration on Tuesday alleging threats to his life.

The BLO claimed that the person whose name was omitted from the voter list and his family were behind the attack.

Manindranath Das, a resident of West Gobindpur under Kakdwip police station in South 24 Parganas district, was in charge of the BLO of booth number 85.

He is the headmaster of a primary school there.

He said that after publication of the final voter list, it was seen that the names of 163 voters in his booth had been deleted and 27 voters are under ad-judication.

The BLO noted, "Since then, threatening calls started coming. A few days ago, a woman came to the house and threatened me. But after Monday night, I got scared."

Manindranath Das said that someone whose name was not on the voter list attacked his house.

BLO Das fears threat to his entire family.

On Tuesday, he filed a written complaint with the Kakdwip Block Development Officer Abhijit Chaudhuri in this regard.

He also filed a complaint with the Kakdwip police station.

The BLO said, "On (Monday) night, someone called me and said, 'Why was his brother's name removed? You should be ready. We are making arrangements.' The attack took place after that."

He added, "I have no role in the removal of anyone's name from the voter list. But still, I and my family have to live in insecurity. I can't even sleep properly at night."

--IANS

sch/khz