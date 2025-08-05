BJP’s RP Singh slams Canada over alleged ‘Khalistan Embassy’ in Surrey, calls it ‘Serpentarium’

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson and former Delhi MLA, RP Singh, on Tuesday issued a scathing statement against Canada, accusing it of enabling extremism by allowing the establishment of a so-called “Khalistan Embassy” in Surrey, British Columbia.

Calling it a "Serpentarium," Singh likened the development to creating a breeding ground for separatist forces and warned that Canada’s actions pose a serious threat to international diplomatic norms.

“This goes beyond poor judgment,” Singh said, “It is a direct violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which recognises only missions of sovereign nations - not imaginary separatist states.”

He referenced Hillary Clinton’s famous warning to Pakistan, saying: “You can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours. Eventually, those snakes are going to turn on you.”

Singh claimed that under the guise of “freedom of expression,” Canada is harbouring extremist elements who have glorified terrorism, incited violence against India, and were even linked to past assassinations of Indian diplomats. “This is not free speech,” Singh added. “It is state-enabled sedition against a friendly democracy.”

Calling for immediate action, he urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to register a strong diplomatic protest with the Canadian government. Singh also demanded: "An official clarification on the alleged 'Khalistan Embassy', "withdrawal of any funding or support to such separatist entities", and "swift action against individuals promoting violence against Indian institutions."

“India has always shown diplomatic maturity,” he said, “but there must be zero tolerance for states that give oxygen to separatist agendas.”

Closing his statement with a strong message to Canada, Singh asked: “Are you nurturing democracy - or incubating terrorism?” and reminded Ottawa that “India will not be a silent spectator when its sovereignty is mocked on foreign soil.”

--IANS

sas/dan