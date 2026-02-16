BJP, Akali Dal, Congress allowed Punjab to sink into narcotics: AAP ​

Moga, Feb 16 (IANS) At the Village Defence Committee oath ceremony in this Punjab town, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday delivered a direct message on ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign, asserting that the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP, and the Congress had allowed the state to sink into narcotics. ​

Kejriwal said for the first time in Punjab’s history, a government has taken firm action against drug peddlers rather than protecting them. Citing the seizure of 2,000 kg of drugs, the imprisonment of major traffickers, and the demolition of their mansions, he argued that the campaign is producing measurable results on the ground. ​

He cautioned the people of Punjab that returning previous regimes to power would risk pushing Punjab back into the grip of drugs. ​

CM Mann reiterated that the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign fulfils AAP’s commitment to erase the stain of ‘chitta’ from the state. ​

He said the government’s strategy combines strict enforcement with long-term prevention, including the development of sports grounds in every village and the creation of employment opportunities to steer youth away from addiction. ​

Together, both leaders declared the anti-drug drive a decisive phase in the state’s governance, asserting it as both a law-enforcement mission and a broader effort to restore confidence and opportunity across the state. ​

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “People have gathered today to participate in ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’. One year ago, on March 1, the Punjab government, under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, had started this. ​

“When we started the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign one year ago, people had little trust. They had seen previous governments. They had seen that earlier governments made tall claims but did nothing. So when we began this war against drugs, there was deep fear among the people. ​

“No one was ready to come forward to share information. No one was willing to provide details about smugglers. They feared that their families would be threatened, harassed, and intimidated.” ​

Highlighting the action taken in the past year, Kejriwal said, “But in the last year, the way the police have arrested drug smugglers and seized drugs from various places, more than 2,000 kg of drugs have been seized. The way bulldozers have been run over the grand bungalows of those selling drugs, the way big smugglers have been arrested, such powerful people whose names once made others tremble, slowly people began to trust that this is an AAP government.” ​

CM Mann said ‘chitta’ was infused into the veins of the youth by anti-Punjab forces, due to which the colours had vanished from the state and the lives of the people. ​

“Those who had patronized drugs during their days in power used their official vehicles to ferry drugs in the state,” he said.

He added, “After thorough research, the state government adopted a multi-pronged strategy and snapped the supply lines, rehabilitated the victims, demolished their properties, and put these perpetrators behind bars.”

​--IANS

vg/dan