BJD submits memorandum to Guv over unfilled VC posts, administrative ‘paralysis’

Bhubaneswar, Feb 10: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Biju Yuva Chhatra Janata Dal, the party’s students wing, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the governor Hari Babu Kambhampati over the unwarranted delay in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in 13 universities and the alleged deterioration of higher education in Odisha at an alarming rate.

A delegation of the BJD met the governor at his official residence, Lok Bhavan, here and submitted the memorandum to him. In the memorandum, the party alleged that since the BJP formed the government in the state, the higher education sector has been subjected to unprecedented uncertainty and administrative paralysis.

“Even after more than 18 months, full-time Vice-Chancellors have not been appointed in 13 universities, severely affecting academic governance, institutional leadership, research activities, and student welfare. The continued absence of regular Vice-Chancellors has pushed the higher education system of the state into a critical condition,” alleged the party.

The regional party also raised questions on the amendments to the University Amendment Act introduced by the current BJP-led state government in 2024 and 2025, alleging that it has severely altered the transparent, merit-based process for the selection of VCs ensured by the University Amendment Act, 2020.

It stated that under the revised provisions, the state government forwards three names to the Hon’ble Governor, from which one is appointed as the Chairperson of the Search Committee, without any clearly defined or transparent criteria for such shortlisting.

“We further wish to highlight that while the 2020 amendment enabled transparent appointments, the new amendments have created serious doubts about the integrity of the selection process,” alleged the party.

The BJD further underscored that despite notifications and assurances issued by the government regarding the completion of the Vice-Chancellor appointment process by July 2025, no appointments have been made to date.

The regional party also threatened to hold protests if the vacant Vice-Chancellor posts are not filled by the last week of February 2026. BJD also drew attention towards the massive vacancies in the higher education institutions in the state.

The party also accused the ruling BJP of not taking any tangible steps to fulfil its poll promise regarding the establishment of an Odisha Adivasi Swabhiman University to promote, preserve, and research tribal art, culture, and languages.

The BJD demands the immediate appointment of full-time Vice-Chancellors in all 13 vacant universities, the restoration of transparency, merit, and accountability in the appointment process, and the protection of autonomy and academic integrity of Odisha’s higher education institutions.

--IANS

gyan/dan