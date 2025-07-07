Bihar voter list revision: Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi say conspiracy to snatch rights

Patna, July 7 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the ongoing voter list verification process in Bihar.

Taking to social media platform X, Lalu Prasad wrote, “Two Gujaratis are trying to snatch the right to vote of 8 crore Biharis. These two Gujaratis hate Bihar, the Constitution, and democracy. Wake up and raise your voice! Save democracy and the Constitution.”

The voter list revision exercise ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections has triggered a major political storm, with the opposition accusing the Centre, the Bihar government, and the Election Commission of hatching a conspiracy to delete the names of crores of voters to manipulate the elections.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also took to X, calling the exercise a “deep conspiracy” to disenfranchise voters in Bihar.

“A deep conspiracy of the vote ban in Bihar. The game of cutting the votes of Dalits, OBCs, and minorities and adding fake votes has started. This is the deepest conspiracy to implement the vote bandi in Bihar,” Tejashwi wrote.

He further alleged that “Modi-Nitish are working through the Election Commission, determined to crush the Constitution and democracy and snatch your right to vote. These people are now upset after seeing their direct defeat. When the vote of the voter is abolished, then what is the use of democracy and the Constitution?”

The issue has now reached the Supreme Court, with several petitions filed against the voter list revision, calling it unconstitutional and anti-people, and demanding immediate intervention to prevent the alleged removal of lakhs of names from the voter list.

On Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court, seeking an urgent hearing.

The apex court has agreed to hear the case on Thursday, July 10.

