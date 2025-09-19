Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates SDRF headquarters in Patna

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, inaugurated the newly constructed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) building at Dilawarpur in Patna district.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, along with several Ministers and senior officials, attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Nitish Kumar said the state government has consistently worked to strengthen disaster management systems in Bihar, and the new facility would significantly improve efficiency, training, and accommodation for SDRF personnel.

Established in 2010 on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the SDRF has played a key role in relief and rescue operations in a disaster-prone state like Bihar.

However, the absence of an in-house training infrastructure often forced SDRF personnel to depend on facilities in other states.

The new campus aims to bridge that gap.

Spread across a modern complex, the facility includes administrative building and auditorium with a capacity of 500 people, training centre for 290 trainees and a rapid disaster response team-building unit for 30 soldiers, national-level swimming pool designed for flood-relief training, residential facilities with family housing for 108 officers and 150 employees, barracks to accommodate 330 soldiers, mess hall and residences for the commandant and deputy commandant.

Officials said the state-of-the-art centre will not only enhance the preparedness of the SDRF but also reduce dependency on outside training institutions, allowing Bihar to respond more swiftly to natural calamities such as floods, storms, and earthquakes.

The first phase of construction, which included the administrative building and residential complexes, was completed earlier this year.

The second phase, comprising the auditorium with a 500-seat capacity and a national-level swimming pool for flood-relief training, training facilities, and barracks, was originally scheduled for June 2025 but has been delayed by a few months.

Officials emphasised that SDRF plays a vital role during the monsoon season, particularly in flood management and rescue operations.

Personnel are deployed along major rivers to prevent tragedies, evacuate stranded villagers, and provide relief.

With enhanced facilities, the SDRF will be able to respond faster and more effectively to emergencies such as floods, storms, and other disasters.

--IANS

ajk/khz