Bihar cadre IPS officer arrested in Andhra's Raghurama Krishna Raju torture case

Amaravati, Feb 23 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar in connection with the alleged custodial torture of current Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, in 2021 when YSRCP was in power.

Read More

Nayak, who had then served as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Andhra Pradesh, was arrested by a police team from Andhra Pradesh. Guntur district police confirmed the arrest.

He is being brought on a transit warrant to Guntur, where a case was registered against him and others.

Nayak, an IPS officer of Bihar cadre, had served in Andhra Pradesh on deputation.

After the change of government in 2024, Nayak returned to Bihar and is currently serving as Inspector General of the Fire Services Department.

Raghurama Krishna Raju, then an MP, was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He had alleged that he was tortured in police custody.

After the TDP-led coalition came to power in 2024, a case was registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy and others on a complaint by Raju.

In July 2024, police had registered an FIR against Jagan Mohan Reddy, three IPS officers and others on a complaint by Raju, who alleged that there was an attempt on his life during police custody.

Police registered the FIR against the then CID chief P.V. Sunil Kumar, then Intelligence Chief Seetharamanjaneyulu, then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sunil Nayak, then Additional SP R. Vijaya Paul, then Superintendent of Government General Hospital Guntur, Dr Prabhavati and others.

Last year, police summoned Sunil Nayak for questioning in the case, but he failed to appear.

Raju was elected to the Lok Sabha on a YSR Congress Party ticket from Narsapuram in 2019, but he later became a rebel.

He was arrested on May 14, 2021, at his residence in Hyderabad for speaking against the government and allegedly instigating communal unrest in the state.

Raju said that though he was recuperating after cardiac surgery, he was neither medically examined nor produced before a court in Hyderabad. He alleged that he was bullied, physically pulled inside a police vehicle and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night.

He alleged that he was kept in the CB CID office and there was an attempt on his life during the police custody. He alleged that Sunil Kumar, Seetharamanjeyulu and others beat him with a rubber belt and a lathi and did not allow him to take medicines.

The complainant said that despite knowing pretty well that he had undergone bypass surgery, some persons sat on his chest and applied pressure, thereby attempting to kill him.

--IANS

ms/dpb