Bihar businessman in Bengal to visit Durga Puja shot dead

Kolkata, Oct 1 (IANS) On the night of Ashtami, a group of assailants shot a businessman on a public road in the Howrah district of West Bengal.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Banabihari Basu Lane, Howrah district. Such an incident in a crowded area during the Durga Puja festival spread panic in the area. Police quickly reached the spot after receiving the information.

According to police sources, the deceased businessman has been identified as Suresh Yadav (50). Suresh, a resident of the Gopalganj Gram Panchayat area of ​​Bihar, had come to West Bengal to visit Durga Puja.

Locals said that Suresh was walking through the Sandhya Bazar area of ​​Banabihari Basu Lane at around 9:30 p.m. At that time, a group of youths suddenly came riding a bike. They fired several rounds and fled the area. Suresh collapsed on the spot. On receiving the information, the Howrah Police rushed to the spot. Suresh was rescued in a critical condition and taken to Howrah District Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared him dead.

Tension soon spread in the area following the death of the businessman. High-ranking officials of Howrah City Police also reached the spot.

According to police sources, the initial investigation has revealed that Suresh had originally come to Howrah on a visit. Police are investigating whether the assailants also have Bihar connections. CCTV footage of the spot has been collected, and locals are also being questioned.

"A person has been shot dead in the evening of Ashtami. The incident has created panic in the area, especially during the Durga Puja festival. Bike-borne assailants came to the area to target the businessman. Several rounds were fired. The businessman was declared dead after he was rushed to a hospital. The body has been sent for an autopsy. We are investigating the matter," said a senior officer of Howrah Police.

