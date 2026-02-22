Bengal SIR: Uncertainty remains on number of voter documents for judicial verification

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) As the deadline for the expiration of the scrutiny phase of the voters' documents submitted during the hearing session on claims and objections to the draft voters' list in West Bengal has concluded, uncertainty remains regarding the number of voters' documents classified as "logical discrepancy" cases that are to be verified by the judicial officers, as instructed by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

The deadline ended on Saturday midnight 12.

At the meeting chaired by the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Saturday, it was decided to appoint 250 judicial officers to oversee the adjudication of claims and objections arising from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal. The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chief Secretary Nandini Goswami, Acting Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey, State Advocate General Kishore Datta, and one Additional Solicitor General on behalf of the Union government.

“However, since at the time the meeting ended on late Saturday evening, the regular scrutiny was going on, it could not be ascertained at the meeting on the exact number of voters’ documents that would be referred to the judicial officers for adjudication,” an insider from the CEO’s office said.

He added that an estimate had been drawn that the number of voters’ documents to be referred for adjudication by the judicial officers will approximately range between 45 lakh and 50 lakh.

The CEO’s office insider further said Justice Paul, during the meeting, expressed doubts over completing such a large number of voters' documents within a short period of time. He is likely to have a virtual meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s top official later in the day and seek further clarifications.

As of now, it has been decided that the final voters’ list in West Bengal will be published as per schedule on February 28, minus those voters’ documents to be referred to judicial officials for adjudication, and supplementary lists will be published later accordingly.

On Saturday, the Calcutta High Court also issued a notification cancelling leaves of all judicial officers in West Bengal till March 9 and directed those currently on leave to join their respective courts and offices by Monday. Emergency medical leaves were excluded from the notification that cancelled the leaves.

