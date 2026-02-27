Bengal SIR: Soft copies of draft voters’ list to be shared with registered political parties

Kolkata, Feb 27 (IANS) With the final voters’ list in West Bengal to be published on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to share soft copies of the list with the registered political parties in the state for transparency.

At the same time, the ECI is keeping multiple options open for the voters to check the status of their names in the final list, which will have names under two additional categories of "under adjudication" and "deleted", apart from those enlisted as genuine voters of the state.

The first option is to visit the main website of the Election Commission of India -- eci.gov.in -- and check on the site by entering the voter's name along with their EPIC number.

Another way to check the names is to visit the official website of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in.

The third option is to visit the websites of the respective district electoral officers (DEOs) and check names.

Besides these three ways of online checking, the ECI has also decided to keep different options open for offline checking. Since copies of the final voters’ list will also be shared with the booth-level officers (BLOs), the voters can contact their respective BLOs and check with them.

At the same time, the ECI will display hard copies of the final voters’ list at polling booths in different areas, so that voters can visit the booths and check their names.

As already clarified on Thursday, the final voters’ list will have names under two additional categories of "under adjudication" and "deleted", apart from those enlisted as genuine voters of the state.

This means that the names in the final voters' list will be specified under three categories.

The "under adjudication" category will have the names of those voters whose identity documents will continue to remain under the process of adjudication by the judicial officers appointed specially for the purpose, as per the order of the Supreme Court. In the final voters’ list, these voters will be enlisted in the ‘under adjudication’ category.

Supplementary lists will be published in due course. These will have the names of the "under adjudication" category voters, once cleared by the judicial officers after due adjudication.

The third category in the final voters’ list will be those voters who have been excluded during the entire course of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that started in November last year. The names of these excluded voters will appear in the final voters’ list under the “deleted’ category.

