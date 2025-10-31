Bengal LoP threatening BLOs in Bengal citing Bihar's example: Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Trinamool Congress, on Friday, had issued a statement accusing the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly of threatening booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal, citing the example of BLOs in the neighbouring state of Bihar, where several BLOs had been put behind bars during the recently concluded special intensive revision (SIR) there.

“In a shocking display of arrogance, the leader of the opposition threatened BLOs warning that if they failed to follow “instructions”, he would have them arrested. He even boasted that 52 BLOs in Bihar are languishing in jail and that Bengal’s BLOs would meet the same fate if they didn’t toe the line,” the statement issued by Trinamool Congress read.

Trinamool Congress had posted this statement on the wall of its social media handle, and a video was attached where the leader of the opposition was heard speaking on these lines recently while speaking to media persons.

IANS, however, was not in a position to check the authenticity of the video.

“This is nothing short of criminal intimidation of government officials in the middle of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, an attempt to spread fear and sabotage the fair conduct of elections. Such behaviour not only violates the law but strikes at the very foundation of India’s democracy,” the statement from Trinamool Congress read.

The state's ruling party had also requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate cognizance of the matter and register an FIR against Suvendu Adhikari for his illegal high-handed conduct.

However, a state committee member of the BJP said that the Trinamool Congress was misinterpreting what the leader of the opposition meant to say.

"The BLOs are bound to follow the instructions of the ECI, and there are legal provisions of disciplinary actions against any BLO failing to comply with that and act in a partisan manner on behalf of any political party. In Bihar, exactly that had happened, and only the BLOs at fault were penalised. There is no question of penalty for those BLOs who do their work diligently and per norms. The leader of the opposition just reminded that,” the state committee member said.

