Bengal: BJP leader writes to EC over Pakistani national declared as voter

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) Former BJP Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, on Thursday, had told the Election Commission of India (ECI) about a Pakistani citizen from Karachi becoming a voter in the Naihati Assembly constituency in the same district of West Bengal.

In a letter to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Monoj Kumar Agarwal, it has identified the Pakistani national becoming a voter in Naihati as Saleha Khatoon alias Saleha Imran.

In the letter, Singh had claimed that Saleha Khatoon, holding the Pakistani passport number EU4173171, has fraudulently acquired Indian identity documents like an AADHAR Card (No. 2797 4242 4102) and an EPIC Card (Voter ID No. FKY0779223).

As per Singh's letter, the address of the Pakistani national mentioned in Indian identity documents is 23, A.T. Ghosh Road, Naihati (M), Gorifa, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, 743166.

"Her EPIC is registered in the 104-Naihati Assembly Constituency," Singh's letter said.

He had also urged the CEO's office to initiate a high-level and time-bound investigation to identify the electoral officials, who helped Saleha Khatoon get the names enrolled in the voters' list of West Bengal.

He had also called for the immediate revocation of the EPIC Cards and a strong recommendation to UIDAI for the cancellation of the AADHAAR cards held by Saleha Imran and her kids, Yawar Imran, and Jazba Imran.

According to former BJP MP Arjun Singh, this case is one of the many examples of foreign nationals, mainly those from Pakistan, operating within the border districts of West Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri, getting fake Indian identity documents from them and getting enrolled as voters in the state.

"This fraudulent activity is a gateway to accessing other Indian social schemes and poses a direct threat to the country's demographic and security structure," Singh added in the letter.

