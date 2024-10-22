Bahraich violence was driven by hatred towards Muslim communities: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday stated that the violence in Bahraich was driven by hatred toward Muslim communities. This violence involved targeting Muslim homes, arson, looting, and the killing of Muslim individuals.

"In Bahraich, the "cultured" mob targeted the property of Muslims. Forget about shops, cars, houses, and money, these criminals did not even spare goats. They even torched a hospital. Looting and killing have taken place on such a large scale because of the leniency of the police and the government," he posted on X.

He also added that the BJP government will have to compensate those who have suffered losses.

Watch: https://x.com/asadowaisi/status/1848664880376598609

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that authorities won't take any action till tomorrow on demolition notices issued against the buildings belonging to persons allegedly involved in the October 13 Bahraich violence in the state.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said it will hear the application tomorrow seeking protection against the proposed demolitions. Senior advocate CU Singh mentioned the application before the bench today for an early hearing.

The bench said it will take up the application tomorrow for hearing and asked the Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj to defer action, to which ASG said that no action will be taken till tomorrow. ASG also informed the top court that the Allahabad High Court is also seized on the matter.

Also Read: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee breaks glass bottle following heated exchanges during JPC meet

On urgent hearing, the High Court on Sunday granted 15 more days to the affected persons to respond to the notices issued by the UP authorities. "If they (UP authorities) want to take the risk of flouting our order, it's their choice," the bench also remarked.

An application was filed in the apex court against the demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh authorities to some people including the accused in the Bahraich violence case Abdul Hameed over the illegal construction of his residence.

An application was filed in the apex court against the demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh authorities to some people including the accused in the Bahraich violence case Abdul Hameed over the illegal construction of his residence.

Three people have jointly filed the petition against the demolition notice and urged the top court to quash the notices issued on October 17, 2024, which was passed on the night of October 18. The petitioners also sought interim relief for staying the proposed demolition and status quo as of the date of issuance of notice on October 17.

—ANI