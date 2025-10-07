Attack on CJI Gavai an act of Manuvadi elements, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday termed the incident of a shoe being hurled at the Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai "an act of Manuvadi elements".

"The Chief Justice of India himself forgave the incident, reflecting his greatness. However, I strongly condemn the act, it is an act of Manuvadi elements," he told reporters here.

"I condemn the mindset of throwing a shoe at the CJI. This is an attempt of Manuvadis. This has not disturbed the CJI, and he is carrying out responsibilities normally. It is generosity to forgive the person who committed the act."

"There is the hand of Sanatanis and Manuvadis behind the act," Siddaramaiah underlined.

Manuvaad refers to the ideology based on Manusmriti, an ancient Hindu text attributed to sage Manu, and is often used to describe caste-based social hierarchy or discrimination in Indian society.

Meanwhile, state RDPR, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge has questioned the late reaction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the development. "The Prime Minister has said that the shoe-throwing incident on the Chief Justice of India has outraged every Indian. The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m., but PM Modi responded only at 8.29 p.m.", he said in a post on X.

"It took PM Modi a long nine hours to react. If it had been about a cricket match, he would have tweeted within moments! He said it outraged every Indian, yet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not react or condemn it," Kharge stated.

"The BJP did not react or condemn it. No Union minister spoke up. No BJP leader took to the streets. Instead, BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters are reportedly celebrating the shoe attack. Seeing this, PM Modi remained silent," he alleged.

"Why is the BJP, which had rallied like monsoon crows over questions of vote manipulation, silent now? Isn’t the dignity of the Constitution and the sanctity of the judiciary important to the BJP?" Kharge questioned.

"This was not merely an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the Constitution, carried out by an ideology that Modi himself represents and nurtures. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi cared about outrage, he should have spoken against the ideology that he represents," he added.

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Supreme Court on Monday when an elderly man attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India Gavai during a courtroom hearing. The footwear, however, fell short of the bench, and security personnel quickly restrained the individual.

Unfazed by the disruption, Chief Justice Gavai addressed the court, stating, “I am the last person to be affected by such things,” before proceedings continued as scheduled.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred shortly after the day’s first case was taken up. The man, later identified as Kishore Rakesh through a proximity card typically issued to lawyers and clerks, reportedly shouted slogans such as, “India won’t tolerate Sanatan’s insult,” before attempting to throw the shoe. His motives remain unclear, and security agencies are currently questioning him.

The dramatic incident came in the wake of criticism directed at Chief Justice Gavai over a remark he made last week during the hearing of a public interest plea concerning the reconstruction of a damaged idol of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho. While rejecting the plea, Gavai had reportedly said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something", a comment that sparked a row on social media.

Responding to the controversy, Chief Justice Gavai clarified, “Someone informed me that my remarks were portrayed in a certain way on social media. I respect all religions.”

--IANS

mka/vd