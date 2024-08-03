Chief Justice of India
J·Aug 03, 2024, 12:46 pm
"Log itna trast ho jate hain court ke mamlon se": CJI Chandrachud emphasises for more Lok Adalat's
J·Feb 21, 2024, 06:13 am
"Outstanding legal mind," says PM Modi condoling jurist Fali S Nariman's death
J·Feb 13, 2024, 12:09 pm
Supreme Court refuses to stay new law on appointment of CEC, ECs by panel excluding CJI, issues notice
J·Sep 23, 2023, 11:23 am
Must be proud of bipartisan efforts that went into passing women’s reservation bill, says CJI
J·Sep 16, 2023, 12:10 am
‘We hear voice of the nation’: CJI Chandrachud to lawyer demanding prioritisation of ordinary cases over Constitution bench matters
J·Sep 07, 2023, 11:29 pm
CJI D.Y. Chandrachud inks MoU with Singapore's Supreme Court
J·Jul 21, 2023, 12:37 am
Judges shouldn’t use protocol ‘facilities’ to assert claim to privileges, CJI tells HC Chief Justices
J·Jul 06, 2023, 12:46 pm
SC collegium proposes seven HC chief justices
J·May 10, 2023, 07:36 am
SC agrees to examine plea of 'The Kerala Story' makers against ban by Bengal
J·May 09, 2023, 09:34 am
Is marriage a fundamental right? SC questions same-sex marriage petitions
J·May 03, 2023, 11:31 pm
Centre Says ‘Not Marriage, But Could Grant Certain Legal Rights To Gay Couples’; ‘Step Forward’, Says SC
J·May 03, 2023, 06:50 am
'Govt is positive', Centre to SC on social benefits for same-sex couples
J·Apr 29, 2023, 12:08 pm
SC allows a scribe to specially-abled lawyer for judicial services exam
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC To Take Up Plea Seeking Inquiry Into Killing Of Atiq, Ashraf On April 24
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Atiq's Letter In Sealed Envelope Being Sent To CJI, UP CM, Says His Lawyer
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Supreme Court on Wednesday not ready entertain the plea of 14 political parties against BJP
