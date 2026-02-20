Assam CM Sarma involved in divisive politics: Priyanka Gandhi

Guwahati, Feb 20 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Assam government, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of indulging in divisive politics.

Addressing reporters at the conclusion of her two-day visit to Assam, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the wealth of Assam was being “looted” and handed over to a few big industrialists and “one particular family”.

She said the Chief Minister should explain what his government has achieved over the last five years and what it plans to do in the future, rather than polarising society.

“The Chief Minister should show his report card to the people of Assam. Instead of dividing people based on religion and identity, he must tell them what work he has done and what vision he has for the coming years,” she said.

The Congress leader asserted that her party believes in positive and constructive politics focused on safeguarding Assam’s culture, identity and traditions.

In contrast, she alleged, the ruling dispensation was resorting to politics of hate, polarisation and personal attacks against political opponents.

Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi’s appearance in a court case in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said that actions by central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department have been taking place for a long time.

“For us, ED and IT cases are like a badge of honour,” she remarked, adding that similar pressure and harassment were being faced by Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, in Assam.

She reiterated that the Chief Minister should clarify what tangible benefits his government has delivered to the people of the state and outline a clear roadmap for development, instead of engaging in divisive rhetoric.

Stating that the youth of Assam want jobs, opportunities and development, Priyanka Gandhi said people would not be misled by propaganda.

She expressed confidence that voters would see through attempts to polarise society.

Appealing to the people of Assam, the Congress general secretary urged them to choose constructive and positive politics over hate and polarisation, asserting that inclusive development and social harmony were the real priorities of the state.

--IANS

tdr/dan