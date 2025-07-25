Andhra HC rejects MLC’s plea to stay special court order in Dalit youth’s murder

Amaravati, July 25 (IANS) In a setback to YSR Congress MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar in the case pertaining to the murder of his former driver and a Dalit youth, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday refused to grant stay on the orders of Special Court for SC/ST cases which recently allowed further investigation.

Uday Bhaskar had filed the petition against the July 22 order of the special court for further investigation into the case.

The High Court ruled that the further investigation may continue in the case.

The special court had directed that the supplementary charge sheet in the case should be filed in 90 days. The order cleared the way for re-investigation of the case ordered by the TDP-led NDA government.

YSRCP leader and Kakinada MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar, also known as Ananta Babu, had allegedly murdered his former driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, a Dalit, and dumped his body at his residence in 2022.

The incident had shocked the state and the then ruling party YSR Congress had suspended Ananta Babu.

The MLC had pushed the deceased during an argument, resulting in his fall and death on the night of May 19, 2022.

The legislators had also allegedly inflicted injuries on Subrahmanyam’s body to present it as a death in a road accident. However, the driver’s family refused to believe his version and lodged a complaint with the police.

The MLC was arrested and the YSRCP had subsequently suspended him from the party.

The MLC had told police that Subrahmanyam was in an inebriated condition and he pulled him up for not giving up bad habits. When he pushed the victim, he collapsed and died of head injuries

The legislator inflicted injuries on the body with sticks to show it as a case of accident.

The accused later carried the body to Subrahmanyam’s house and told his family members that he died in a road accident. After seeing the nature of injuries on the body, they refused to believe his version. There was an argument between them and the MLC subsequently left the place, leaving behind the body in his car.

As the investigation officer failed to submit the charge sheet within 90 days, Ananta Babu was released on default bail in December 2022.

After the TDP-led coalition government came to power last year, it decided to re-investigate the case.

In April this year, the government ordered re-investigation. Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Kakinada DSP Manish Devraj Patil was appointed as the investigation officer.

The investigating officer had approached the special court to take its permission for further probe.

--IANS

ms/pgh