Akhilesh meets Lalu Yadav, extends full support to Tejashwi during Voter Adhikar Yatra

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) After participating in the Vote Adhikar Yatra, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav reached the residence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the media, Akhilesh Yadav said he has no doubt about Tejashwi’s face, praising the RJD leader’s work and connecting it with the hopes of Bihar’s youth.

“The work he has done is visible. Tejashwi first gave jobs, and he will continue to do so in the future. People have expectations from him,” Akhilesh said.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Akhilesh alleged, “BJP is a party that uses and then ruins. Their work is to first use and then destroy. In Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP earlier got 36 per cent votes, they got over 70 per cent due to manipulation in the voter list. The Election Commission has become a ‘Jugaad Commission’.”

He also congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for taking out the Vote Adhikar Yatra.

“This voice of Bihar will reach across India. These leaders have made people aware of their voting rights and alleged manipulation of the BJP and the Election Commission,” he said.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar would again side with the BJP after the polls, Akhilesh quipped, “BJP only uses and then ruins.”

Tejashwi Yadav, who was present alongside Akhilesh, said the yatra had received an excellent response and that Akhilesh’s presence gave strength to the campaign.

“The way the BJP was talking about 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, it has come down to half. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply,” he said.

On the issue of infiltrators, Tejashwi remarked, “The Election Commission itself has given an affidavit that no infiltrators were found.”

He also targeted Nitish Kumar, asking, “Who is stopping him from speaking to the media? Who are those people and where do they sit?”

Akhilesh Yadav added that the BJP had failed even on global issues.

“They wanted to make India a Vishwa Guru. But when Trump imposed tariffs, they remained silent. Today, our business is being snatched away, yet the BJP says nothing. It seems tariffs have been put on their mouths.”

Reiterating his support, the SP chief said, “There is no doubt that Tejashwi Yadav will become Chief Minister of Bihar. I am not contesting elections here, nor in government, but I will fully support Tejashwi,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Saran and Bhojpur.

