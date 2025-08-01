Abhishek Banerjee-convened Trinamool organisation meeting advanced by 3 days

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) The crucial organisation meeting of Trinamool Congress, convened by party general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, has been advanced by three days.

On Thursday, an information surfaced that the meeting, in virtual mode, will be organised on August 8, and accordingly, those who were supposed to attend the meeting circulated an internal note informing them about the meeting.

However, on Friday, the same persons were informed that the meeting had been advanced to August 5, confirmed by a party leader who had received the fresh communication. The time of the beginning of the meeting, however, remains the same at 4 p.m.

Although officially none in Trinamool Congress specified on why the date of the meeting has been advanced, a senior member of the state Cabinet, who did not wish to be named, said that had the virtual meeting happened on August 8, it would have coincided with West Bengal Chief Minister-led protest rally at Jhargram town in Jhargram district on the issue of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

Probably that is why the virtual meeting date has been advanced.

The virtual organisation meeting, which will now be organised on August 5, is expected to finalise the party’s blueprint on two crucial issues.

The first issue is on how to organise mass movements against the proposed Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the voters’ list in West Bengal by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The SIR has already been described by the Trinamool Congress leadership as the BJP’s ploy to delete names of genuine voters in West Bengal from the list and thus slap the NRC in the state indirectly.

The second issue, party insiders said, is to work out a strategy on how to spread the party’s scheduled movement on the issue of harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states beyond the borders of West Bengal to other Indian states.

The meeting is supposed to be attended by all elected party MPs, legislators, heads of municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayat bodies, all members of the party’s state committee, chiefs of the party-affiliated mass organisations, and all the district presidents and chairmen of the party.

While SIR and Bengali-speaking migrant harassment would be the two main issues to be discussed in the August 5 meeting, there are possibilities of discussion on some internal organisational matters surfacing in the course of the meeting.

