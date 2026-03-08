'140 crore Indians are immensely proud': Kharge congratulates Team India on T20 WC win

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for defeating New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and lifting the title, describing the victory as a proud moment for the entire nation.

In a post on X, Kharge said the triumph had filled millions of Indians with joy and pride, noting that the team’s performance in the final reflected determination and strong teamwork.

“Many congratulations to Team India on a magnificent victory over New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup Final. 140 crore Indians are immensely proud tonight,” the Congress chief wrote.

He praised Captain Suryakumar Yadav for leading the side with confidence and belief during the high-pressure final.

Kharge also highlighted the crucial contributions of several players in securing the victory. He described Sanju Samson as the “saviour of the final”, while calling Ishan Kishan the “unsung hero” for his role in the match.

The Congress President further commended the performances of Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, noting that their collective effort powered India to the historic triumph.

Kharge also wished the Indian team continued success and a bright future in international cricket.

In the final match between India and New Zealand on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Team India openers Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52) and No. 3 Ishan Kishan (54) set up the platform for a huge total.

Sanju Samson carried his rich form from the previous games and went on to hit his third consecutive half-century.

Sanju Samson's 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India's charge to posting a massive 255/5 -- the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup -- before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Samson, in the form of his life, having struck 97 not out and 89 in his two previous innings, shared an opening stand of 98 with Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the title clash by hitting 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit 54 off 25 balls to extend the carnage.

James Neesham briefly checked India's momentum with three wickets in a single over before Shivam Dube plundered an unbeaten 26 off eight balls to take India past 250. Local lads Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel then wrecked New Zealand's top order, reducing the challengers to 52/3 and extinguishing any realistic hope of a record chase, as India lived up to their pre-tournament hype and made history.

