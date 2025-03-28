Truly, Why India Now A Worldwide Pied Piper? Defying All Odds Against It?. Why India Suddenly Is Leading The World Including The World's Strongest Democracy, the USA, that first tom-tomed ''for all, by all, of all' and that's the democracy in real sense, the correct methodology of all round correctly administering the USA satisfying all equally at all times. But no more so now particularly when it is considered, the democracy in India is not only more than 5,000 years old but still is going strong with every passing year? How come? This despite India does not raise hue and cry on any issue, consumed all "finger-pointing" to its automatic stride without raising even any semblance of iota of banner of revolt. Is this the effective forbearance of democracy of India? Yes, according to all countries including the USA that realises that being self-display of powerful democracy wise alone is not enough, it has to have full consent of the peoples of the country or the continent like in India. In USA, like in many countries, it abysmally misses. Just imagine, in clear view of numerous many in India lambasting, criticising India's very electoral system, EVM machines, wrong manipulations of the very electioneering, wrong polling, fake voting, etc, etc evincing the elections in India fake nothing more but the same elections are being termed correct by many countries in the world including the USA that in itself is the world's strongest democracy and so its elections. But now that same USA has already began official preparations to emulate elections of India to directly elect the American President by the American voters unlike now. The present American electoral system is being now widely seen as non-rapport between the American voters and the American President as he is not directly elected by the people thus, their rapport with the American President is not direct unlike in India, where, the voters directly elect the Prime Minister thereby direct rapport with him. In USA, the rapport is far fetched, indirect thus chasm aplenty. Donald Trump wants to close that chasm, change America's election system, let Americans directly elect their President to have direct rapport with him. This way, Trump feels, a lot of misgivings, miscalculations, misrepresentations, misnomers, mal campaigning will erase unlike now. And then, the American President will be more 'dear' to the masses of America...Now getting it why India now a worldwide Pied Piper?