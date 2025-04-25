Supreme Court Asks Govt

Supreme Court Matter-Of-Factly Asks Government Whether The Government Will Allow The Muslims To Be Part Of Hindu Trusts, considering the former's Wakf Trusts are being meddled without taking their iota of minutest permission, leave alone their very basic consent in such 'righteous matter'.

The Supreme Court minutely perused the entire matters of the case point by point, analysed all the points, their all possible / invisible pros and cons, perused the consequences on the country's sociology which now is sensitive due to various social reasons any way.

Under such circumstances, it is duly mandatory that all round of equanimity 24×7 pervades in all societies of all hues in India.

This most uppermost and necessary to maintain rational peaceful equilibrium in the country's all societies at all levels every where up to howsoever small hamlets wherever they be and howsoever unreachable they be being 'unreachable'.

Only when rationale, decency, sagacity, patience, tolerance, forbearance, respect, regard etc continue to pervade, the societies in India will continue to be fundamentally peaceful. Else, there will be discontent, dissatisfaction, rebellion, enmity, violence etc amid the otherwise co-existing rational societies like those in India every where.

Perhaps considering these in to account, the Supreme Court, presumably markedly worried, has asked the Government whether it will allow Muslims to be part of Hindu Trusts.

This, being considered in view of the Government amending the Muslims' Wakf Act without taking consent of the Muslims.

The latter, by and large, are not at all supporting it, rather, they are against it but they are more or less mum knowing about the futility of "objections" against a State action. Of course in the Supreme Court, there are petitions relating to stoppage of the now passed Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development Act 2025.

A many sizable number of petitions against the above Act have been filed in the Apex Court and it is duly heeding to them without any partisan view of any kind whatsoever at all, come what may.

In fact, the Supreme Court categorically has asked the Government about its opinion on the Muslims being in the Hindu Trusts. Whether that is acceptable...

The Supreme Court has indeed seriously, neutrally, objectively evincing that it indeed wants peaceful solution to the now egged on controversies that seemingly have very possible far fetched consequences on the societies in India wherein, masses of all communities live together, co-exist partaking of each other's various facets of culture even.

Under such deep rooted covalence amid them, how come, one community's "any practice" be tampered with or changed without taking their very consent, opinion, comment...This perhaps provokes "them" to ask the Government about how come the latter amend the Waqf Act.