Great West Bengal imbroglio: Whether or still not opt for the Congress leaving out rampant, inveterate, maleficent, malevolent, specialists-in-self-serving, mega scam ridden Trinamul Congress Party, still-scatteted / awry / diverse / confabulated / catty BJP, 34-years-continuously-ruled CPM, its Left Front that if all only ruined the entire state that still is unable to extricate itself out of the quick sand of all round futility, redundance, all round ineffectiveness it was subjected to from 1977-2002. Amid such utter confusion in the state --- it is said to be readying itself for another grand revolution amid "mammoth hunky dory mumbo-jumbo of wayward intellectualism leading no-where". Enter Rahul Gandhi in true mould of "Enter The Dragon Bruce Lee style". No jinga-la-la therein. But only seriousness, and, possessive assertion to bring the entire West Bengal state in Congress-support as early as possible so that the party once again revives its full fledged support amid all peoples in the state, reminiscent of the phases of up to the seventies after which, the Congress became a sheer washout in West Bengal. But now, the infallible, abs accurate, correctly strategic, politically perfect, principally impeccable, strategically immaculate Rahul Gandhi doing away with the incongruous, anachronous party people of the state is now fully concentrating on building newness in the state Congress so that the masses of all hues in the state again revive, resusciate, regain their full fledged confidence in the Congress all over again. According to Rahul Gandhi's estimates, analyses, data, statistics, the people of that state by and large are desperate to wriggle out of the rigmarole of the "bull ----" TMC, BJP and the like. They are now sincerely wanting escape from them and move in to the Congress-Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi-Robert Vadra-Rehan Vadra-Maira Vadra fold, come what may. That way, Rahul Gandhi is abs right in consolidating the Congress base in West Bengal from now itself, comment innumerable many.