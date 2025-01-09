Sharad Stuns Supporters

Stoic-posing Sharad Pawar Stuns Supporters by declaring "No-No" To His NCP Amalgamating With / Merging In To His Nephew + Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Because Of The Sheer Humiliating Way In Which "That Pawar" Segregated From Him, Virtually Leaving Him In Utter Lurch. It then indeed took more than considerable time to withstand the shock but finally, he took it to his stride but was a frail, pale, weak shadow of his previous "(over)confident self" especially when he raised foreigner issue of Sonia Gandhi and Segregated from the Congress to self-assuredly, super-confidently form the NCP giving the vibe that the Congress indeed was his NCP and not the Indian National Congress or the AICC {sic!}. (Here it be mentioned that way back in the late 1070s, he separated from the late Indira Gandhi-led Congress to form his own party called Congress(S) that hardly made any considerable dent on inroads in to the mainstream politics leave alone making any serious dent worth the even spartan of any mention. Soon, one by one, from his party, persona bowed their heads and sheepishly joined the Indira Gandhi-led Congress. Finally, Sharad Pawar himself folded up his party and joined the Indira Gandhi-led Congress without any condition of any kind. That was in 1985 or so). Thereafter, he remained in the Congress --- a lot of his grumbling, grunting, complaining, grievances then remained --- and finally, he left the party again to form the NCP for him, by him, of him to reportedly show, he was the "real" Congress persona above all known / unknown. But perhaps, he did not --- and apparently so, yes, say many --- anticipate, foreseen his own nephew Ajit Pawar split his NCP taking away more than half of it. Not only that. On that's strength, "so far extremely low profile, Inconspicuous by his presence, Ajit Pawar not only became close to Delhi, got his wife Rajya Sabha MPship, Maharashtra Deputy CMship for himself, ministership for his NCP MLAs, now inviting Sharad's NCP-members to cross over to his NCP and "be first class citizens unlike in the other NCP that's now a sheet junk". Sharad Pawar has also been invited by his nephew to join his NCP. To that, Chanakya-synonymous Sharad Pawar even has said "no", getting the hang of it and the humour of it all?!? Nonetheless, Ajit Pawar does not mind that as he continues to pursue his "ChaCha" Pawar to join his NCP that means under Ajit Pawar's Deputy Chief Ministership. But at the time of writing, Sharad Pawar continues to maintain his "no". Insiders how ever do not rule out change of his mind any moment judging his past decisions. While this Unabatedly goes on, one seriously wonders, say zapped insiders, how come Sharad Pawar is silent on his NCP-President daughter Supriya, MP...What about her immediacy...No reaction from Sharad Pawar on her so far, say surprised insiders.