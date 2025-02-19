Ruffle In Uttarakhand Congress

In what is being widely seen / opined / talked / mentioned / observed / commented / reviewed as rapid insidious ruffle in now "crestfallen" Uttarakhand Congress --- thanks to all round 'able' Chief Ministership of the state CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, his 24×7 all round "+" mobility --- involve how to immediately all round heat up / gear the party keeping the next state assembly elections in mind. There is of course a consensus on this point: No specific, single leader of Uttarakhand will be focussed but it should be joint effort so that there is no charge / allegations / muck of any kind of stigma / slur on the Congress as such and that leads to deficiency / anti-publicity for the Congress. The latter's Uttarakhand people now sincerely, seriously want to win the state's people's support and win elections again to form full-fledged state government again in Uttarakhand. According to their on-field assesment, the state's masses are not happy with the current government that is being seen adversely due to many joint or individual reasons. To suffice that, they want change in the ruling party or to be specific, the Congress, already many a time fully tested in the state. Why not again? In view of that, the Congress is preferred again though its votaries yet are not multi-many but their numbers are fast increasing.